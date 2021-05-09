Field & Main Bank Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Field & Main Bank raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

TMUS opened at $139.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $173.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.50 and a 52 week high of $140.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock worth $13,040,460 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

