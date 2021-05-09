Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,232.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.