Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $122.67.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

