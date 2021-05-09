Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.27.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $10,939,794.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,872,509.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 235,144 shares of company stock worth $58,148,450 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $261.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $263.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

