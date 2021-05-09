Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Aegion were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aegion in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aegion by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEGN opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. Aegion Co. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.20 million, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,672.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

