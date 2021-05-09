First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000.

FMB opened at $57.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $53.04 and a 52 week high of $57.72.

