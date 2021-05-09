First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Position Lessened by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,125 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,578,000 after acquiring an additional 234,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,910,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,812,000 after purchasing an additional 199,933 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $113,181,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,191,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,035,000 after purchasing an additional 134,758 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 502,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after buying an additional 92,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.75. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $44.47 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

