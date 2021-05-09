First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,662,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after buying an additional 74,044 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1,549.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 61,139 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $83.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $83.76.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.