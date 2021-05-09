Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 800 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

