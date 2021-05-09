Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $43.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $43.60.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

