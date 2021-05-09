Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $150.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $150.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

