Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.35.

Five9 stock opened at $170.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.01 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. On average, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,481 shares of company stock worth $14,762,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after acquiring an additional 449,754 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 819.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 960,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,857,000 after acquiring an additional 95,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 568,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,102,000 after acquiring an additional 65,499 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

