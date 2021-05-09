FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $320.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.00.

Shares of FLT opened at $285.66 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.40 and a 200-day moving average of $269.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after buying an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,196,000 after purchasing an additional 618,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $191,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,259 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

