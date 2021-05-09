Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $882.36 Million

Brokerages expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to announce sales of $882.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $868.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $909.00 million. Flowserve posted sales of $924.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of FLS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.65. 768,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,603. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 58.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,530 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,395,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 306.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,035,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after buying an additional 780,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,148,000 after acquiring an additional 237,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

