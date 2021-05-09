Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Announces Earnings Results

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Focus Financial Partners updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of FOCS stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $48.42. 754,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 201.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $56.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

