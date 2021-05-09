Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $28.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.22.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of FTAI stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 246,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,191. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. Research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.71%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

