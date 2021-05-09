Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0-3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.350- EPS.

Shares of FRG stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,397. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

FRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.43.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.