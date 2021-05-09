Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0-3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.350- EPS.

Shares of FRG stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,397. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

FRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.43.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Earnings History and Estimates for Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit