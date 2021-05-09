Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.90.

BEN stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

