frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. frontdoor’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. frontdoor updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

frontdoor stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.22.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.