fuboTV (FUBO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect fuboTV to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. fuboTV’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect fuboTV to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FUBO opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 27.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUBO. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

