Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fulgent Genetics updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.500-12.500 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of FLGT traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,764. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $189.89.

FLGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

