Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fulgent Genetics updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.500-12.500 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of FLGT stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $189.89.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

