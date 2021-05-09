FY2021 Earnings Forecast for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.88 and a 52-week high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$285.18 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

