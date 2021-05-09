FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Tivity Health, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TVTY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

TVTY opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.