FY2021 EPS Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMED has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

GMED opened at $73.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,543 shares of company stock worth $19,372,311. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $466,342,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Globus Medical by 138.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 94.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

