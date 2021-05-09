FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.34. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

NYSE PFE opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

