G.Research Lowers Kirby (NYSE:KEX) to Hold

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was downgraded by stock analysts at G.Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Kirby’s FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KEX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Kirby stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $128,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,855.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,283 shares of company stock worth $902,478. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

