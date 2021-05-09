G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Panmure Gordon cut G4S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G4S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of GFSZY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,281. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. G4S has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

