GAMB Price Up 13.3% This Week (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One GAMB coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. GAMB has a market capitalization of $28.88 million and approximately $446,056.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00084802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00067570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00105600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.17 or 0.00787415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,298.23 or 0.09125524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00047531 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

