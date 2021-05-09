Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 100 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Qorvo by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,801,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 358,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $184.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.13.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on QRVO. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

