Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 100 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after buying an additional 408,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after buying an additional 783,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,385,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $262,715,000 after buying an additional 201,070 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,700,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $124.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.68 and a 200-day moving average of $133.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.45 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.47.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

