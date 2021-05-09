General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of GM opened at $58.99 on Thursday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Motors by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in General Motors by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after buying an additional 1,474,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Motors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after buying an additional 352,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,235,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,231,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

