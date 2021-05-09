Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBNXF. Barclays downgraded Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

GBNXF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

