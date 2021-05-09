Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$23.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Gibson Energy to an “underperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of GEI traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.15. 484,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,546. The stock has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.18. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.60 and a 1 year high of C$25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 195.16%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

