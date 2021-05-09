Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 246.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,672 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 0.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 132,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 292,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.83. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,743 shares of company stock worth $1,536,896 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

