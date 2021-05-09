GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 162,236 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 268,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 10,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

