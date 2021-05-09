Glen Sabin Sells 18,376 Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) insider Glen Sabin sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.42), for a total value of £104,375.68 ($136,367.49).

LON:GEN opened at GBX 567 ($7.41) on Friday. Genuit Group plc has a one year low of GBX 551 ($7.20) and a one year high of GBX 595 ($7.77).

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

