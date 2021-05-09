Glen Sabin Sells 18,376 Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) insider Glen Sabin sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.42), for a total value of £104,375.68 ($136,367.49).
LON:GEN opened at GBX 567 ($7.41) on Friday. Genuit Group plc has a one year low of GBX 551 ($7.20) and a one year high of GBX 595 ($7.77).
Genuit Group Company Profile
Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.