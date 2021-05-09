Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%.

Shares of NYSE:GNL traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $19.15. 429,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67 and a beta of 1.22. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

