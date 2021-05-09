Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $216.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $216.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.83.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $201.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 119.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.88 and a 200 day moving average of $197.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

