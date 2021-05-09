Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Hits $0.0095 on Exchanges

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $458,848.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00087982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00066088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.76 or 0.00787910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00104141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,298.01 or 0.09119155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

