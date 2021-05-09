Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Earnings History for Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit