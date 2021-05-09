Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

Get Globalstar alerts:

GSAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.