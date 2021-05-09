Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Globe Life worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

GL opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.11. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $106.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $1,567,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $1,251,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,852,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,150 shares of company stock valued at $19,275,259. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

