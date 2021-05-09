Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GMED. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.53.

GMED opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,543 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $466,342,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,132,000 after buying an additional 86,833 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,636,000 after acquiring an additional 63,285 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 322,334 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

