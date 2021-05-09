GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered GN Store Nord A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $256.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.16. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $150.15 and a 52 week high of $278.45.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $654.39 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that GN Store Nord A/S will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

