GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GDDY opened at $81.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.78.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,569 shares of company stock worth $8,182,922 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.