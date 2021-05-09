Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%.

Shares of GTIM traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $4.84. 65,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,880. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $6.32.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, VP Scott Lefever sold 7,984 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $29,141.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Jobson bought 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $33,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,295 shares of company stock valued at $160,156 in the last three months. 25.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

