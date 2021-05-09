Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%.

Shares of GTIM traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $4.84. 65,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,880. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $6.32.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, VP Scott Lefever sold 7,984 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $29,141.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Jobson bought 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $33,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,295 shares of company stock valued at $160,156 in the last three months. 25.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

