GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. GoPro’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,659,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,157. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.99 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,600.59. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 235,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,335,947 in the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPRO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

