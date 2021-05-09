GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.030-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.91 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.48.

GPRO traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $10.80. 12,659,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,157. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.99 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $257,346.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $2,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,771,493.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 611,453 shares of company stock worth $6,335,947. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

