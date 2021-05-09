GoWithMi (GMAT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $145,450.00

GoWithMi (CURRENCY:GMAT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. One GoWithMi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. GoWithMi has a market cap of $2.18 million and $145,450.00 worth of GoWithMi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoWithMi has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00066887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00105559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.68 or 0.00794102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,343.06 or 0.09270497 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001758 BTC.

GoWithMi Profile

GoWithMi (GMAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. GoWithMi’s total supply is 14,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,723,550,000 coins. GoWithMi’s official Twitter account is @GoWithMi_GL . The official website for GoWithMi is www.gowithmi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GoWithMi is building a complete decentralized location-based services (DLBS) infrastructure. It aims to provide a complete trusted geospatial value exchange service for large-scale commerce from data, computing, personal terminal to commercial ecological, and making value flows multidimensional, safer and smarter, complement the last key component of the blockchain to empower the real economy application. GoWithMi's geospatial consensus ecological network consists of geospatial consensus data production, spatial computing power network, self-organizing geospatial asset node, and business application sharing support platform. Integrated DLBS, super oracle, and consensus map platform, based on the algorithm consensus to motivate participation and achieve benefit for everyone, cross-chain supports all blockchain platforms, one-stop support for all applications that retrieval location-based services, enables offline business to leap into the new era of programmable business, and enters an on-chain and off-chain Turing's complete self-circulation business ecology. “

