Graham (NYSE:GHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.15 EPS

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Graham (NYSE:GHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

Shares of GHC stock traded up $7.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $658.58. 16,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,556. Graham has a 52-week low of $296.39 and a 52-week high of $660.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $614.79 and a 200 day moving average of $541.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

